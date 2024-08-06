Comerica Bank Trims Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.29. 47,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,783. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

