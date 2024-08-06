Comerica Bank Trims Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 59,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

