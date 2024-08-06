Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 160,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,081. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

