Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 64,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

