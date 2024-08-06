Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 10.4 %

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,891. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.