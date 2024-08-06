Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 12 0 2.55 Skillz 0 3 2 0 2.40

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $9.32, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than GoodRx.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $764.16 million 4.14 -$8.87 million ($0.01) -843.00 Skillz $150.11 million 0.86 -$106.69 million ($5.11) -1.18

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -0.86% 3.45% 1.70% Skillz -47.40% -40.12% -21.34%

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats Skillz on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

