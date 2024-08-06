Comparing Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) & The Competition

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) is one of 290 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tectonic Therapeutic to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13% Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors -5,307.62% -207.60% -44.59%

Volatility & Risk

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic’s rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 3 1 3.25 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors 1568 4746 12412 223 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tectonic Therapeutic and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 278.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 76.70%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A $12.16 million 24.09 Tectonic Therapeutic Competitors $535.45 million -$37.64 million -22.40

Tectonic Therapeutic’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tectonic Therapeutic. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

