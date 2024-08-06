Compass Point Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $295.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Compass Point from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COIN traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,354. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $69.63 and a 12 month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,560,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.