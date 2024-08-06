Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Conagra Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 515,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 78,961 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

CAG opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.