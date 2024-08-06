Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 210.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 624,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,435. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

