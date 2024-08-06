Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent Stock Down 0.3 %

CNDT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 120,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

