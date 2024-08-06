Contrasting ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -93.91% -47.76% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -204.78% -153.48%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -2.32 ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.06 million ($1.26) -0.05

This table compares Vivani Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,769.44%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

