Contrasting GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) & Biglari (NYSE:BH)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Biglari (NYSE:BH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and Biglari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.93%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55% Biglari 3.47% 2.11% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Biglari’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million 1.50 $8.41 million $0.18 46.61 Biglari $364.59 million 1.13 $54.95 million $44.70 4.06

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biglari beats GEN Restaurant Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

