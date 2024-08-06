ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.09) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.13) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.87).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CTEC

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 1.7 %

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.62. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.77). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 256.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4,512.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.