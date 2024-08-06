Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Truist Financial cut their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.
In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,062. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
