Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. 850,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

