CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $150,040.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandon O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $290.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.08. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $321.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 474.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CorVel by 815.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 20.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

