CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CorVel Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of CRVL stock opened at $290.39 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $321.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.08.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
