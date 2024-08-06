CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) Director Alan Hoops sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CorVel Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $290.39 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $321.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRVL

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.