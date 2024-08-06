Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same store sales climbed 10% in the month of July. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $801.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $843.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.20.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 11,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 320.9% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

