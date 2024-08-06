Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 73.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Coty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

