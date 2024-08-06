Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.31% of Couchbase worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BASE opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $849.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BASE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,304 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 18,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $399,127.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,115 shares of company stock worth $1,709,524. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

