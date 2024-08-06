CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CPI Card Group stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 35,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,635. The firm has a market cap of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. CPI Card Group has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

