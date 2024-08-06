Craig Hallum Trims Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Target Price to $7.00

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKYA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.19.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 7.0 %

Akoya Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 287,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,160. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

