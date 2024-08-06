Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BAP traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.08. 43,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

About Credicorp

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

