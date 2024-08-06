Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

SLVO stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

