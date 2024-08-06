Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $42,427.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,464 shares of company stock worth $13,777,063. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,601,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

