CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

CRSP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.27. 502,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,401. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,564,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $71,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

