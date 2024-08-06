CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 431,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

