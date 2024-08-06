Critical Analysis: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.94, meaning that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 3 4 12 0 2.47

Profitability

SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 120.10%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $15.06, indicating a potential upside of 175.80%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -10.73% -32.59% -6.66% Shoals Technologies Group 6.42% 13.95% 9.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $286.68 million 0.99 -$30.76 million ($0.69) -8.72 Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 1.90 $39.97 million $0.18 30.34

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats SkyWater Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive, bio-health, consumer, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

