Critical Survey: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.



Volatility & Risk

Datasea has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeva Systems 1 6 15 0 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Datasea and Veeva Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $228.27, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datasea and Veeva Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $7.05 million 1.12 -$9.48 million ($5.57) -0.40 Veeva Systems $2.49 billion 12.30 $525.71 million $3.39 55.82

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -49.62% -1,115.69% -249.11% Veeva Systems 22.34% 12.74% 10.20%

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Datasea on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea



Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. In addition, the company provides intelligent acoustics products, which include ultrasonic air sterilizer, air purification and deodorization, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

