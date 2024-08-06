Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,797. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

