Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.56 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $575.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,020 shares in the company, valued at $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

