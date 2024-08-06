Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Insider Karen Mote Sells 13,829 Shares

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.
