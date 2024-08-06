CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
CSX Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of CSX opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
