CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

