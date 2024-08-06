CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 8,036,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

