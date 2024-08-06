CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 92.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 13,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

