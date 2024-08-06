CSX’s (CSX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,506,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.