Cutera (CUTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cutera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cutera Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of CUTR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 158,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,161. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Cutera has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $18.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Cutera
In related news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 10,848 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $26,577.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.
