CVC Income & Growth Limited Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:CVCE)

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth Stock Down 1.3 %

CVCE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1 ($0.01). 28,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,799. CVC Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVC Income & Growth

In other news, insider Robert Kirkby purchased 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £29,870.10 ($38,172.65). Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

