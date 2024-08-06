Cynosure Group LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cynosure Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,321 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

