D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

