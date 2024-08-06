D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, analysts expect D-Wave Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,819. The company has a market cap of $147.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

