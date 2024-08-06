DA Davidson Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $119.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $121.54 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.