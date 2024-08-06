DA Davidson Cuts Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $39.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cognex by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cognex by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

