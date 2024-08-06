DA Davidson Cuts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $210.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.21 on Monday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

