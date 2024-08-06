DA Davidson Weighs in on Fluor Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. Fluor has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

