Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $246.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.83 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share.

Danaos Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. 69,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,279. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. Danaos has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danaos

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.