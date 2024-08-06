Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.04 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 59.04%. The firm had revenue of $246.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share.

Danaos Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DAC traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 57,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.39. Danaos has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Danaos

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.