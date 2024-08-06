David A. Friedman Sells 4,166 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 137.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,838 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 38,195 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

