DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

